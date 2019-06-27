Representative Image
Representative Image

12 injuried after gas explosion in Vienna causes partial collapse of two buildings

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:07 IST

Vienna [Austria], June 26 (ANI): At least twelve people were injured after a suspected gas explosion led to the partial collapse of two multi-storey buildings in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm (local time) in the Pressgasse and Schaffergasse streets of the city, police said. Two people have been seriously injuried, while ten have sustained minor injuries, reported Sputnik.
Videos posted on Social media show a gaping hole in the front of one of the buildings, and the streets covered in debris.
The rescue team and the police department have arrived at the scene of the incident. Police have evacuated the neighbouring houses.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:04 IST

India, US discuss differences on market access in spirit of friendship

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI) India and the United States on Wednesday talked about taking their relationship to a new level as they discussed differences on market access and trade barriers in a spirit of friendship and looked at getting the "economic piece" right to avail the myriad of opportuni

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

Modi to hold bilaterals, pull asides with world leaders on G20 sidelines

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Let's defend religious freedom for all: Mike Pompeo says on India visit

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a significant statement, visiting United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday that people should stand up in defence of religious freedom for all and if there was a compromise on it, the world is worse off.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:10 IST

US would do everything to ensure India has adequate crude imports: Pompeo

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): United States appreciates India efforts to move away from purchasing Iranian and Venezuelan oil imports and will do everything to ensure that it has adequate crude supplies, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:19 IST

Lightning kills 6 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 26 (ANI): At least six people, including three children, were killed while one person sustained an injury in two incidents of the lightning strike in Nepal. The incidents happened in the southern districts of Rupandehi and Dang late on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Iran largest state sponsor of terror: Pompeo

New Delhi, [India], June 26 (ANI) With India holding to its views on Iran from a geographical perspective, United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said that Tehran is the largest state sponsor of terror and there is a shared understanding of threat which needs to be deterred.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:49 IST

India, US discuss differences on trade

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India and the US on Wednesday acknowledged there were issues between the two countries on trade and committed themselves to removing diffferences between them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:01 IST

Mueller to publicly testify on July 17

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in April submitted his reports on the alleged Russian collusion in 2016 presidential polls, has agreed to publicly testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:03 IST

Pakistan refuses visa to 58 Sikhs for pilgrimage

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday refused visas to 58 Sikh pilgrims who wanted to go there to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.  

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:39 IST

Pompeo meets EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:57 IST

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat receives...

United Nations, June 26 (ANI): In a diplomatic win, India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for a two-year term has been unanimously endorsed by the Asia-Pacific group.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:06 IST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Modi, expresses US...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and expressed Trump administration's interest in building stronger relations with India.

Read More
iocl