12 injuried after gas explosion in Vienna causes partial collapse of two buildings

Vienna [Austria], June 26 (ANI): At least twelve people were injured after a suspected gas explosion led to the partial collapse of two multi-storey buildings in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm (local time) in the Pressgasse and Schaffergasse streets of the city, police said. Two people have been seriously injuried, while ten have sustained minor injuries, reported Sputnik.

Videos posted on Social media show a gaping hole in the front of one of the buildings, and the streets covered in debris.

The rescue team and the police department have arrived at the scene of the incident. Police have evacuated the neighbouring houses.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

