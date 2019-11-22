16 found alive inside sealed lorry trailer on Ireland bound ferry

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 22 (ANI): Sixteen men were found alive inside a sealed lorry trailer heading towards Ireland from France on a ferry, Irish media reported on Thursday.

The men were discovered by an employee on the ferry, who heard the banging from inside the lorry parked on the deck during an inspection at around 9:20 am (local time), ferry operator Stena Line said in a statement, as reported by Irish news broadcaster RTE.

Xinhua quoted the report as further saying that the men were discovered twelve hours after the ferry left the port of Cherbourg in northwest France on Wednesday night. The men are aged between 20 and 40 and are said to be in good health.

The incident has come weeks after bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a refrigerated truck in southeast England. (ANI)

