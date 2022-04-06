19 Employees of Russia's Permanent Mission in EU expelled

Brussels [Belgium], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The EU has declared 19 employees of Russia's Permanent Mission to the European Union personae non gratae for alleged involvement in activities inconsistent their diplomatic status, the union's foreign policy service said in a statement.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he had decided to declare a number of employees of the Russian permanent mission personae non gratae.

According to the document, the secretary-general of the European External Action Service invited Russia's Permanent Representative in the EU Vladimir Chizhov on Tuesday afternoon to brief him on the decision. (ANI/Sputnik)

