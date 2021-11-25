1st female Swedish PM Andersson resigns hours after being voted in

Stockholm [Sweden], November 25 (ANI): In a dramatic turn of events, Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, resigned from the office only hours after being voted in.

Sweden's official Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN.

Her resignation follows a budget defeat in Parliament, Sweden's Twitter account added, with lawmakers supporting the opposition's bill.



The Green Party has also decided to leave the minority coalition government with Andersson's Social Democrats, it said. "The current government will remain as an interim government until a new government is in place," it added, reported CNN.

She had replaced Stefan Lofven, who recently stepped down as both the country's premier and as leader of the Social Democrats party.

As Prime Minister, Andersson was preceded by 33 men. She previously worked as Deputy Director-General of the Swedish Tax Agency, according to her CV on the Swedish government website.

All the other Nordic countries, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have previously elected female national leaders. (ANI)

