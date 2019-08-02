1st Uzbek-Indian International Congress of Guides to be held in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Aug 2 (ANI): Uzbekistan's State Tourism Development Committee, the State Unitary Enterprise "Educational and Consulting Center of Tourism" and the Federation of National Guides of India will hold the first Uzbek-Indian International Congress of Guides here on August 4.

It aims to emphasize the need for multilateral cooperation to strengthen human resources in excursion activities, as per an official press release.

"The Government of Uzbekistan pays great attention to mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of tourism on the basis of agreements reached between Uzbekistan and India. In this regard, the holding of this event is aimed at the implementation of the roadmap to increase the tourist flow from India to Uzbekistan, which also provides directions for educating and raising human resources," it added.

National guides, representatives of state administrations in the sphere of tourism and culture, tourist agencies and mass media representatives from India and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the event.

The main goal of the Congress is to stimulate and inspire participants to create and implement new joint projects in the field of tourism and sightseeing activities as well as in the system of training qualified guides.

As part of the business program of the congress, an exchange of experience between the Association of Guides of Uzbekistan and the Federation of National Guides of India will take place.

The first step in the development of interaction between the associations was made on February 21, 2019, at the third International Forum of Guides when a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the two. (ANI)

