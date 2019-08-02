Representative image
Representative image

1st Uzbek-Indian International Congress of Guides to be held in Tashkent

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Aug 2 (ANI): Uzbekistan's State Tourism Development Committee, the State Unitary Enterprise "Educational and Consulting Center of Tourism" and the Federation of National Guides of India will hold the first Uzbek-Indian International Congress of Guides here on August 4.
It aims to emphasize the need for multilateral cooperation to strengthen human resources in excursion activities, as per an official press release.
"The Government of Uzbekistan pays great attention to mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of tourism on the basis of agreements reached between Uzbekistan and India. In this regard, the holding of this event is aimed at the implementation of the roadmap to increase the tourist flow from India to Uzbekistan, which also provides directions for educating and raising human resources," it added.
National guides, representatives of state administrations in the sphere of tourism and culture, tourist agencies and mass media representatives from India and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the event.
The main goal of the Congress is to stimulate and inspire participants to create and implement new joint projects in the field of tourism and sightseeing activities as well as in the system of training qualified guides.
As part of the business program of the congress, an exchange of experience between the Association of Guides of Uzbekistan and the Federation of National Guides of India will take place.
The first step in the development of interaction between the associations was made on February 21, 2019, at the third International Forum of Guides when a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the two. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Experts warn Pak could activate 'jihadis' to commit acts of...

London (UK)/ Bern (Switzerland), Aug 2 (ANI): After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington and US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation in Kashmir, experts and political activists predict that Islamabad may activate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to destabilise the region.<

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:20 IST

US withdraws from INF treaty with Russia

Washington [US], Aug 2 (ANI): The United States on Friday officially withdrew from the landmark arms control treaty with Russia, reported Al Jazeera.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:15 IST

Pak inflation hits double digit mark in July

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 2 (ANI): Inflation in Pakistan entered the double-digit mark in July, the biggest surge in nearly six years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:55 IST

S Korea monitoring situation after N Korea fires projectiles

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 2 (ANI): According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the country is monitoring the situation after North Korea fired unidentified short-range projectiles twice off its east coast on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:39 IST

Japan drops South Korea from 'white list' trusted trading partners

Tokyo [Japan], August 02 (ANI): Japan on Friday dropped South Korea as its preferred trading partner amid escalating trade tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:15 IST

Indo-Pacific region discussed during 9th EAS FMM: Jaishankar

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): Key political, economic and security issues of the Indo-Pacific region were discussed during the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM), said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:03 IST

Party's main focus is to establish free, united Balochistan: FBM

London [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): After intra-party elections established a new structure for the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), a two-day National Council (NC) meeting was convened to highlight the primary objectives of the FBM including establishing a "free and united Balochistan."

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:06 IST

Saudi to lift travel restrictions on its women

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Aug 2 (ANI): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be enacting amendments which would grant its women the right to apply for passports and travel independently, said Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the country's Ambassador to the United States on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:42 IST

JeM: Follow the money

Rome [Italy], Aug 02 (ANI): A few weeks ago President Donald Trump, with no sarcasm intended, tweeted about the so-called 'arrest' of Mohammed Hafeez Saeed in Pakistan "after a 10-year search". The tweet, coming days before the visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US, appeared to in

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:57 IST

Multiple blasts hit Bangkok, 2 injured

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI) At least two people have suffered injuries in apparent multiple bomb blasts in Bangkok on Friday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:17 IST

Discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: Jaishankar after Trump...

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): India on Friday categorically rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to act as a mediator between New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve Kashmir issue and reiterated that it is a bilateral issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:10 IST

Bangkok: Jaishankar meets Vietnam, Timor Lester FMs

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Vietnam counterpart Pham Bing Minh on the sidelines of ASEAN-related multilateral meetings here.

Read More
iocl