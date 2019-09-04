2 arrested for vandalising Indian High Commission building in London

London [UK], Sep 4 (ANI): At least two people were arrested by the London Police on Wednesday in connection with the violent protests, which were held outside the Indian High Commission premises yesterday.

Fresh protests erupted outside the Indian High Commission on Tuesday over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The agitation turned violent with protestors damaging portions of the embassy building.

Earlier, protests were held outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.

The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and pro-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on the embassy building and Indians gathered for the celebrations.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned Tuesday's protests, saying it was "unacceptable".

"I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action," the Mayor tweeted.

The protests were organised against the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

