2 in1 elections: November 14 Bulgaria vote on one machine and one smart card

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 9 (ANI/Novinite): The Central Election Commission has decided that in the "two in one" elections on November 14, voting will take place on one machine and with one smart card. The receipts will be two or one, depending on whether the voter votes for both types of elections or only for one.

The commission also agreed on how the device's screens will be visualized, so that a choice can be made as to whether the vote will be held simultaneously for president and vice-president and for MPs, or in just one of the two elections.

The waiting time before a PEC member assists in the vote, if no action is taken, will be three minutes.

After activating the machine with the smart voting card, the screen inscription "Indicate in which elections you will vote" will be displayed, press "Confirm" below, and three buttons will be selected.

The first for two-in-one elections, the second for the election of a president and vice-president, the third for the election of MPs, and on the screen at the bottom right there will be another button in blue with the words "I confirm", after which a second voting screen will be loaded, explained the speaker of the CEC Rositsa Mateva.



"A second page, which will have three options depending on what choice the voter has made. If the first button is selected, the following text will be displayed on the second screen."

"You have chosen to vote, two points" as this will be in the three versions, and when the first button is selected, the text elections for president and vice president and for MPs will be displayed.

Then the text "Confirm your choice" or go back, both buttons in blue, go back to the right again "Confirm".

We go to the third page. The first screen will be displayed, but the ballot for president and vice president, if the corresponding selection is made on the second page of the ballot for president and vice president at the top left will say "Election for president and vice president", the ballot will scroll to the next page caption will be shortened and the next vote will be taken. "

Once he has made his choice before printing the receipt or receipts, the voter will be able to go back to change his choice after a review.

"Review your choice." You can change the next sentence below by clicking the 'Change Choice' button, the next sentence, write 'Vote' below, and wait for a receipt," the CEC spokesman explained. (ANI/Novinite)

