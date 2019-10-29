2 injured in France mosque shooting, suspect arrested

Bayonne [France], Oct 29 (ANI): Two people were injured after being shot at in a mosque by an 84-year-old man in southern France on Monday, according to local media.

The accused was later arrested in connection with the incident which took place in the southern French city of Bayonne.

The suspect, a former soldier, fired indiscriminately at people praying inside the mosque, wounding two elderly men in the process, Anadolu News Agency reported while citing French newspaper Sud Ouest.

The wounded persons were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The shooter, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was arrested at his residence around 10 kilometres away in Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx after fleeing the spot by a car.

According to local media reports, police seized a gun and grenades at the suspect's house.

Quoting police sources, media reports also said that the suspect had contested in local elections for far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Front Party some years ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his condemnation over the "odious attack", saying his thoughts are with the victims.

"The Republic will never tolerate hatred. Everything will be done to punish the perpetrators and protect our compatriots of the Muslim faith," he said.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. (ANI)

