Paris [France], April 4 (Sputnik/ANI): At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a stabbing attack in France's southeastern Drome department, a source in the local police told Sputnik on Saturday.
A man attacked passersby in the Romans-sur-Isere commune near a railway station, the source said.
The police detained the perpetrator, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the source. (Sputnik/ANI)
2 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack in Southeastern France
ANI | Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:25 IST
