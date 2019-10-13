20,000 Kurds demonstrate in Germany against Turkish offensive in Syria

Berlin [Germany], Oct 13 (ANI): Around 20,000 Kurdish people took to streest across Germany opposing the Turkish Military aggression against Kurds in northern Syria.

According to the local media, people across Germany marched and chanted slogans on Saturday calling for political pressure on Turkey which has launched a military operation against the Kurds, Sputnik reported.

Over 10,000 people demonstrated in the city of Cologne, around 4,000 in Frankfurt, 3000 in Hamburg and Hannover alike. Small scale protests were reported in cities like Bermen, Berlin and Saarbruecken.

The German authorities warned protestors from using banned flags of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the photos of its founder Abdullah Ocalan.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday launched a military offensive dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring' in northern Syria against the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization.

Turkish operation in Northern Syria is Turkey's long-standing aim to clear its border area and to create safe-zones along their boundary line.

Ankara launched military offensive dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring' that has invited condemnation from the international community.

The military operation is causing huge collateral damage, with scores of civilians deaths reported on the border areas.

Meanwhile, Damascus has termed the military action as a violation of Syria's territorial rights.

Moreover, the Turkish aggression is also resulting in Sanctions by the Western countries, including Germany, whose Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced earlier a ban on arms supplies to Ankara. (ANI)

