Kurdish protesters waving a flag during a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. (Reuters)
Kurdish protesters waving a flag during a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. (Reuters)

20,000 Kurds demonstrate in Germany against Turkish offensive in Syria

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:03 IST

Berlin [Germany], Oct 13 (ANI): Around 20,000 Kurdish people took to streest across Germany opposing the Turkish Military aggression against Kurds in northern Syria.
According to the local media, people across Germany marched and chanted slogans on Saturday calling for political pressure on Turkey which has launched a military operation against the Kurds, Sputnik reported.
Over 10,000 people demonstrated in the city of Cologne, around 4,000 in Frankfurt, 3000 in Hamburg and Hannover alike. Small scale protests were reported in cities like Bermen, Berlin and Saarbruecken.
The German authorities warned protestors from using banned flags of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the photos of its founder Abdullah Ocalan.
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday launched a military offensive dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring' in northern Syria against the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization.
Turkish operation in Northern Syria is Turkey's long-standing aim to clear its border area and to create safe-zones along their boundary line.
Ankara launched military offensive dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring' that has invited condemnation from the international community.
The military operation is causing huge collateral damage, with scores of civilians deaths reported on the border areas.
Meanwhile, Damascus has termed the military action as a violation of Syria's territorial rights.
Moreover, the Turkish aggression is also resulting in Sanctions by the Western countries, including Germany, whose Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced earlier a ban on arms supplies to Ankara. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:46 IST

As Xi visited Nepal, police arrests 22 Tibet activists

Kathmandu (Nepal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Nepal police have arrested 22 Tibet activists in Kathmandu as the country is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping for the two-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:18 IST

Japan's Hagibis typhoon: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered condolences on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon Hagibis in Japan and appreciated Tokyo's "preparedness" against natural disasters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:57 IST

Nepal: Gas leak causes fire at a refugee camp, injures one

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): One person was injured after a huge fire triggered by a gas leak burned down huts at a refugee camp in Jhapa district of Nepal on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:56 IST

Chinese President held talks with Nepalese PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held bilateral talks with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:42 IST

Dragon and Elephant Dance is only correct choice for China, India: Xi

Beijing [China], Oct 13 (ANI): Emphasising that India and China should resolve issues through communication, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said that two Asian giants should help each other to "brighten up" each other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:05 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan departs for Iran on a day-long visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Tehran on Sunday for a day-long visit to meet the Iranian leadership.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:25 IST

Afghanistan: Taliban militants kill governor of Jaghatu district

Wardak [Afghanistan], Oct 13 (ANI): Taliban militants on Sunday killed the governor of the Jaghatu district of Afghanistan's Wardak, Raz Mohammad Waziri.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:29 IST

Burkina Faso: 15 killed in mosque attack

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Oct 13 (Xinhua/ANI): At least 15 people were killed in a mosque attack by unidentified gunmen Friday in northern Burkina Faso, a local source told Xinhua.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:32 IST

Police officer in Texas fatally shoots woman inside her own house

Texas [US], Oct 13 (Sputnik/ANI): A Texas police officer on Saturday shot dead a black woman in her own home after coming there to respond to a call about an open front door in the house, local police said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:31 IST

75 Turkish soldiers killed in SDF attack in Ras al-Ain

Ras al-Ain [Syria], Oct 13 (ANI): At least 75 Turkish soldiers killed in attacks launched by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Ras al-Ain, Kurdish media reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:47 IST

Japan's Hagibis typhoon: Death toll rises to 14, 16 missing

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): The number of people killed in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has increased to 14 while 16 people remained missing, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:06 IST

Testing time for Pakistan as FATF meets to scrutinise compliance report

Brussels [Belgium] Oct 13 (ANI): It's a testing time for Pakistan to prove the measures taken against outfits and persons involved in offences of money-laundering and terror financing as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary and Working Group meetings begin in Paris from Monday.

Read More
iocl