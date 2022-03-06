2,203 Ukrainian military targets destroyed since beginning of military operations, claims Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 6 (ANI): The Russian forces have destroyed 2,203 targets of the Ukrainian military infrastructure since the start of its military operations in Ukraine, Sputnik news agency reported citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Further, the ministry spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian fighter jets and air defence systems have shot down 10 Ukrainian combat aircraft and helicopters over the past 24 hours.

Asserting that three Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and three radar stations of Ukraine were hit by bomber and ground attack aircraft, Konashenkov claimed that the Russian missile forces have destroyed Ukraine's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

"A total of 69 aircraft on the ground and 24 in the air, 778 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 77 multiple launch rocket systems, 279 field artillery and mortars, 553 units of special military vehicles, as well as 62 unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed," the news agency quoted Konashenkov as saying.

The spokesperson added that the Russian Armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Priyutnoye, Zavitne-Bazhanne, Staromlynovka, Oktyabrskoye and Novomayskoye. The forward movement was 11 kilometres, he stated, according to the media outlet.



However, Ukraine has claimed that it has caused heavy losses to the "aggressor" in 10 days since the beginning of the war.

"A very tough war. With heavy losses of the aggressor. As of the morning of March 6, Russia lost about 11000 servicemen, about 300 tanks, more than 40 aircraft & 48 helicopters. Dozens of artillery systems were destroyed. Ukrainians did all this in 10 days. And they will do more," tweeted Mykhailo Podoliyak, advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place on March 7, according to Sputnik news agency.

Citing Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua, the Russian agency said on Telegram that the date was suggested by Kyiv, and Moscow was yet to respond. (ANI)

