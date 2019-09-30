25 supercars confiscated from Equatorial Guinea's Vice President auctioned in Switzerland

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 30 (ANI): A collection of 25 supercars confiscated from the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea as part of a corruption probe in 2016 were auctioned in Switzerland on Sunday, fetching millions of dollars which would be transferred to a charity.

The vehicles were confiscated from Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of the central African nation's longtime leader, back in 2016 following an investigation into money laundering. All the cars were sold without a reserve price and none had racked up more than just a few thousand miles, reported CNN.

A roadster version of the Lamborghini Veneno, originally estimated to be USD 5.1 million, was sold for USD 8.3 million, while a limited edition LaFerrari was also auctioned for USD 2.2 million. A 1,300-horsepower Koenigsegg One:1 fetched USD 4.6 million, approximately double of what was expected.

The sale was organised by London-based auction house Bonhams, which told CNN that all of the cars were "sold on behalf of the State of Geneva and the proceeds are going to charity." (ANI)

