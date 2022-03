28 children killed, 64 wounded in Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 4 (ANI): As many as 28 children were killed and 64 wounded in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.

About 1.5 million children live under constant shelling in war-torn areas of Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Commissioner for Children's Rights and Children's Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk, as cited by the President's Office.

Meanwhile, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators.

"The third leg could take place tomorrow or the day after, we are in constant contact," The Times of Israel quoted Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that the site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had been shelled overnight and Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi immediately spoke with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as the country's national nuclear regulator and operator about the serious situation.

Meanwhile, the fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday and the radiation levels are currently normal. (ANI)