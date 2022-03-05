3 buses reach Pisochyn: Indian Embassy in Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 5 (ANI): Three buses arranged by the Government of India have reached Pisochyn and will shortly be making their way westwards, said the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Saturday.

The embassy added that more buses will be arriving soon, amid the ongoing crisis.

"3 buses organised by GoI have reached Pisochyn and will shortly be making their way westwards. 2 more buses will be arriving soon. Safe travels to all our students," India in Ukraine tweeted.

Meanwhile, External Affairs said on Friday that over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since our first travel advisory was issued.

During a daily briefing on Friday, the official spokesperson of MEA Arindam Bagchi said that there are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine.



"Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine borders since we issued our advisories. There are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukrainian borders," he said.

"During the 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with around 4,000 Indians on board. The total number of flights that have landed have been 48, carrying 10348 Indians," he said.

He mentioned that sixteen flights were scheduled for the next 24 hours including Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

