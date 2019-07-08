People watch a bullfight during the San Fermin annual festival in Pamplona on Sunday.
People watch a bullfight during the San Fermin annual festival in Pamplona on Sunday.

3 gored during annual bull festival in Spain

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 04:31 IST

Pamplona [Spain], Jul 8 (ANI): At least three people were gored during the first bull run at the annual San Fermin festival here on Sunday, local authorities said.
The incident, which took place in the city's old quarter, left six people wounded, including the three persons who were gored during the first bull run or 'encierro', CNN quoted a statement from Royal Navarre Hospital.
Two of the victims were identified as American nationals -- a 23-year-old man from Kentucky and a 46-year-old man from San Francisco. The third person was a 40-year-old man from La Rioja in northern Spain, according to the hospital.
Three other sustained injuries ranging from mild to serious, the hospital said.
The bull run tradition, dating back to centuries, commences every morning for eight days during San Fermin.
The festival, which draws thousands of people around the world, kicked off on Saturday in Pamplona in northern Spain with pomp and gaiety. It sees bullfights and people participating in parades and dancing to the tunes of classical Spanish music.
The festivities take place in honour of Saint Fermin, the patron saint of Pamplona.
"After launching two rockets, the bulls charge behind amateur daredevils -- many dressed in traditional white attire with dashes of red -- for 825 meters, which is the distance between the corral and the bull ring," the festival's website said.
The annual bull festival will go on till July 14.
This is not the first time that injuries have been reported during the San Fermin. Last year, nine people were wounded in the first two days of the festival. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 05:12 IST

Pelosi 'making a mistake' in not initiating impeaching...

Washington DC [USA], July 8 (ANI): Justin Amash, who recently quit from Republican Party, said on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "making a mistake" in not starting the process of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 03:01 IST

Pompeo warns Iran with more 'isolation and sanctions' after nuke...

Washington DC [USA], Jul 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday threatened Iran with "further isolation and sanctions" hours after Tehran announced that it will "in a few hours" begin enriching uranium beyond the limit set in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 01:57 IST

UAE Foreign Minister arrives in India on 3-day visit

New Delhi [India], Jul 8 (ANI): UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived here on a three-day bilateral visit to the country on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 00:38 IST

Germany: BRP activists stage protest against enforced...

Cologne [Germany], Jul 8 (ANI): The Baloch Republican Party's (BRP) Germany unit has organised a demonstration here to highlight the incidents of enforced disappearances and human rights violations against Baloch people in Balochistan province in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 22:42 IST

'Attacking civilians won't get you more privileges in peace...

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): Strongly attacking the Taliban for the car bomb attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni province earlier on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani said that the group cannot benefit in the intra-Afghan summit underway in the Qatari capital of Doha that seeks to find lasting peace in

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 22:01 IST

Indonesia: Tsunami warning issued after 6.9 quake struck Molucca Sea

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Authorities here on Sunday issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale struck the Moluccan Sea in the western Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 21:28 IST

EU urges Iran to halt uranium enrichment breach

Brussels [Belgium], July 7 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Sunday urged Iran to stick to its nuclear commitments after Tehran announced that it will begin enriching uranium beyond the limit set in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers "in a few hours".

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 20:17 IST

Sri Lanka: Security beefed up as Buddhist monks meet over...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 7 (ANI): Security was beefed up in the Sri Lankan highland town of Kandy on Sunday as hardline Buddhist monks gathered for their first big assembly since Easter attacks by Islamist militants on churches and luxury hotels that killed more than 250 on April 21.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 19:56 IST

Pak NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 12 in corruption case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on July 12 in connection with the Lahore Waste Management Company corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 19:23 IST

Inferior quality material used in Peshawar BRT project: ADB

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) has used inferior quality material in the PKR 70 billion Peshawar metro bus project and made "critical" deviations from the planned design that may put lives at risk, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has s

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 19:20 IST

'Free Hong Kong!': Protestors chant in Mandarin to educate...

Hong Kong, July 7 (ANI): Thousands of protesters marched through the streets here on Sunday in a bid to keep up the pressure on the Hong Kong government to withdraw a controversial extradition bill that has triggered series of mass rallies in recent weeks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 18:31 IST

Iran says oil tanker seized by UK was not bound for Syria

Tehran [Iran], July 7 (ANI): Iran on Sunday said that the supertanker seized by Britain's Royal Marines earlier this week off Gibraltar was not transporting crude oil to Syria as has been claimed by the UK.

Read More
iocl