3 injured after plane makes hard landing in Russia

Vladivostok [Russia], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Three out of the seven people aboard an An-30 plane were injured as the aircraft made a hard landing in Russia's Far Eastern Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) on Wednesday.



The plane, also carrying 6.3 tons of cargo, disappeared from radar while approaching Yakutia's Olenek airport. Rescuers later discovered it some 70 km away from the Village of Olenek, TASS reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Also in Yakutia on Tuesday, an An-2 plane with two crew members, one passenger and one ton of cargo on board, went missing from radar. Search operations started on Tuesday, but rescuers have yet to find it. (ANI/Xinhua)

