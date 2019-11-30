3 injured in The Hague stabbing, hunt for suspect ongoing

The Hague [Netherlands], Nov 30 (ANI): Three people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a busy shopping area here on Friday while a search for the suspect was still underway by the police.

The stabbing took place at Grote Marktstraat, one of the most important shopping areas in the centre of The Hague. Police also said that they were looking for a male suspect wearing a grey-coloured jogging suit and aged between 45 to 50 years.

Images and videos on social media showed people running for their lives as the incident unfolded.

Police have urged eyewitnesses to come forward and said that the situation is "complex", CNN reported.

Dutch national broadcaster NOS, citing unnamed sources said, "There is no indication of a terrorist motive." However, the police did not mention any motive behind the stabbing.

The stabbing took place hours after a similar incident occurred at UK's London Bridge where a male perpetrator, suspected of stabbing several people in the area, was shot dead by the police. Two victims have died in the London attack. (ANI)

