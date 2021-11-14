3 killed in Bulgarian hospital fire

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Three patients were killed on Sunday when a fire broke out in a hospital in Bulgaria's southeastern town of Sliven, officials said.



The fire broke out at 2.39 am local time (0039 GMT) in a COVID-19 ward, regional fire safety director Vladimir Demirev told reporters.

Two patients were found dead in the ward by firefighters, and another patient was taken to hospital but died later, Demirev added.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

