A mosque in Berlin, Germany. (File photo)

3 mosques across Germany receive bomb threats

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 03:59 IST

Berlin [Germany], Jul 12 (ANI): At least three mosques across Germany were evacuated on Thursday after receiving bomb threats through e-mails, prompting the police to beef up security.
In southern Germany's Bavaria, two mosques were evacuated after their staff received e-mails purportedly from a far-right group which threatened to kill Muslim worshippers and demanded the release of its members from jail, Anadolu News Agency reported.
Police launched a search operation inside the two mosques in Pasing and Freimann, but nothing suspicious was found.
In North Rhine-Westphalia state in western Germany, a mosque in Iserlohn city received a similar email claiming that bombs were planted inside the place of worship. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.
Police evacuated the mosque after searching inside the premises with bomb-sniffing dogs.
People were cordoned off from the affected areas while investigations are underway.
On Tuesday, Germany's largest mosque, situated in Cologne city, too received a similar bomb threat which later turned out to be a hoax.
In recent years, Germany has witnessed a growing number of hate attacks against Muslims triggered by the propaganda of far-right parties.
Last year, German police recorded 813 cases of hate crimes against Muslims, including physical assaults, threatening letters and verbal attacks. As many as 54 Muslims were injured in such attacks. (ANI)

