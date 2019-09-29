31st International Conference on Sindh kicks off in London. (Photo Credits: World Sindhi Congress)
31st International Conference on Sindh kicks off in London. (Photo Credits: World Sindhi Congress)

31st International Conference on Sindh held in London

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:10 IST

London [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Saturday hosted an international conference on Sindh in London, where the participants highlighted issues such as enforced disappearances of activists, human rights violations and forced conversion of religious minorities in Pakistan.
In a series of tweets, prominent Sindhi activists, journalists and experts graced their presence at the 31st International Conference on Sindh, and slammed Pakistan over its failure to respect democratic rights and curbs on by the country's military and called on the need to tackle growing religious extremism.
The conference began with a session on 'Building Bridges and Community Alliances'. The speakers included Dr Naseer Dashti, Dr Sadat Afghan and Raghvir Sodho. The session was moderated by Gul Sanai.
During the question and answer session, a participant in the audience touched upon the plight of the Seraiki community, stressing that its abuses should be discussed as the conference represents all ethnic communities of South Asia.
"Q & A session begins at the World Sindhi Congress. A participant in the audience brings attention to the plight of #Seraiki community saying it should be represented and abuses against it should be discussed given #SindhConference2019 represents all ethnic communities of #SouthAsia," the WSC said in a tweet.
A book titled 'Poori Zindagii, Adhoori Jaddojehed' was launched by well-known Sindhi scholar and activist Abdul Khaliq Junejo at the conference.

"GM Syed remained in jail for a decade at the same time Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a part of a military dictatorship from 1958 - 1968. Was this a coincidence?" said Junejo.
"What India is doing in Kashmir now is what Pakistan has done for long. Sindh's demographics are being changed for more than 70 years. 1940 Lahore resolution gave Sindh, and all constituent units autonomy and sovereignty," he added.
Posters and banners of missing and murdered Sindhi people were put on display at the international conference.
A second panel was held on democracy, human rights and national self-determination. The speakers included journalists namely Shafi Naqi Jamie, Rita Kothari, Taha Siddiqui, WSC Secretary-General Lakhu Luhana and a lawyer from Sindh Rochi Ram.
"I ask myself if language bounded Bengalis why not Sindhis? Why cannot we be together on the basis of language? I met Sindhis from South Asia in the US in the UK from both sides of the border. We are all the same," said Kothari.
WSC chairperson Rubina Greenwood said, "We need to focus on growing religious extremism, forced conversions of Hindus and exploitation of natural resources in Sindh."
Siddiqui, the renowned self-exile Pakistani journalist, said that there was no freedom of press in Pakistan and the media was being "micro-managed" by Pakistan Army.
"In Pakistan, press is being micro-managed by Pakistan Army. There is no freedom of press. Environment back home is very claustrophobic. I left the country to speak freely," he said.

"Jinnah's told minorities after Pakistan and India's partition in 1947 that religion and politics would be separate. But Jinnah's promise was never fulfilled," Ram remarked.
An expert in South Asian affairs, Seth Oldmixon, said that an official investigation report on the blasphemy incident in Ghotki town was a pre-planned attack to terrify the Hindu community in Sindh.
"The official Pakistani investigation report on Ghotki blasphemy incident says it was a pre-planned attack to terrify Hindus in Sindh," Oldmixon underlined.
"There is a serious lack of democracy in Pakistan. What will make Pakistan strong is when people's voices are heard when they are allowed to practice their own culture, their own religion," he added.
A video blogger and poet, Atif Tauqeer, said, "Two-nation theory was created after the birth of Pakistan. All constituent units joined Pakistan under a contract and the state has broken that contract with the provinces."
American scholar C. Christine Fair spoke on her latest book on Lashkar-e-Taiba and said that Pakistan is not a "security seeking" state, but a purely ideological "greedy" country.
"Pakistanis love their military even though the Army has never won any war. In many ways it is like the Americans. Pakistan is not a 'security seeking' state. It is a purely ideological 'greedy' state," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:41 IST

Need to get Brexit done so we can move this country forward, says UK PM

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday emphasised on the need to "get Brexit done" so that the country can move forward and focus on other priorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:40 IST

Nepal: India builds new school in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 28 (ANI): In the latest move to boost the education sector of Nepal, India has constructed a new building for the Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:18 IST

US State Department expresses grief over killing of America's...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Saturday expressed deep grief over the killing of America's first turbaned Sikh police officer, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST

White House concealed Trump's call with foreign leaders in...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Some reconstructed transcripts of "delicate" calls between US President Donald Trump and foreign officials, including with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi royal family, were concealed by the White House in a highly classified computer system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:08 IST

3 killed, over dozen injured in Balochistan IED explosion

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 28 (ANI): At least three people, including a 12-year-old, were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an IED explosion in Chaman area of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:07 IST

3 Senegalese UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in...

United Nations [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Three Senegalese UN peacekeeping crew members were killed and another injured in the crash of a Mi-24 helicopter in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, .

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:33 IST

Hong Kong: Thousands of protestors gather to mark 5th...

Hong Kong, Sept 28 (ANI): Thousands of protestors on Saturday gathered here to mark the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Revolution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:04 IST

India seemed to dominate narrative on J-K at UNGA: EU accredited...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Sept 28 (ANI): India seemed to dominate the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:02 IST

Ashraf Ghani thanks Afghans who turn up to vote in 3rd...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI): Amid the threat of Taliban, millions of Afghans including several prominent leaders came out to vote in the country's third presidential election on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:37 IST

PM Modi's impactful address at UNGA enhances India's stature globally

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), detailing outlines to build an inclusive, assertive and accountable world, has not only made a global impact but has also enhanced India's stature on the world stage. Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:11 IST

Pak has upstreamed terrorism, downstreamed hate speech: India at UN

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): In a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India has said Islamabad has ventured to "upstream terrorism and downstream hate speech."

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:15 IST

US: Voice of Karachi writes to UN, seeks justice for Mohajirs...

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Highlighting the "gross human rights violations" of Mohajirs in Pakistan, Voice of Karachi, a US-based advocacy group, has urged the United Nations to intervene and save the community from the "systematic persecution" by the establishment.

Read More
iocl