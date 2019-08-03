350 people attend 'unauthorised' rally in Moscow, 30 arrested

Moscow [Russia], Aug 3 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow on Saturday said that about 350 people attended an "unauthorised" rally in the capital.

Out of them, 30 were arrested for violating public order.

"As of 14:30 Moscow time [11:30 GMT], some 350 people took part in an unauthorised event in central Moscow. Thirty people have been arrested for violating public order," an official statement said.

Russia has witnessed protests demanding free elections recently, especially after a number of independent and opposition candidates were stopped from contesting the municipal elections slated for next month. (Sputnik/ANI)

