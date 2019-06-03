The Giudecca island in Venice (Photo/Reuters)
4 injured after cruise liner smashes into Venice dock

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 15:21 IST

Venice [Italy], Jun 2 (ANI): At least four people were wounded after a cruise liner smashed into a dock in Venice's Giudecca canal on Sunday.
The ship has since been identified as MSC Opera, according to Sputnik. The vessel reportedly lost control, leading to the incident.
The hull of the 275-meter-long ship was damaged when the incident occurred. Videos posted by social media users show that the ship blared its horns to warn bystanders as it ploughed into the dock.
The vessel was built in 2004 and had the capacity to carry 2,679 passengers. (ANI)

