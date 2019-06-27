4 Swiss bank accounts of Nirav Modi, his sister seized

Bern [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI): Four Swiss bank accounts belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his sister Purvi Modi have been frozen by authorities in Switzerland, sources said on Thursday.

The bank accounts of the duo having deposit balance of USD 3,74,11,596 (over Rs 258 crore) and GBP 27,38,136 (over Rs 283 crore) were seized on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, said the sources.

The request by the probe agency was made on the grounds that the money deposited in these bank accounts was illegally siphoned off from the Indian banks.

The fugitive diamantaire was arrested by Scotland Yard in connection with the Punjab National Court (PNB) loan default case on March 19 this year.

Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London.

India is seeking the diamond merchant's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences like fraud and money laundering. (ANI)

