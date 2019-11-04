Representative Image
Representative Image

41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in northern Greece

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:23 IST

Athens [Greece], Nov 4 (ANI): 41 migrants were found alive in the back of a refrigerated truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a highway in northern Greece on Monday, police said.
The refrigeration system had not been turned on and the migrants were uninjured, Theodoros Hronopoulos, a police spokesman, told CNN.
A few migrants were taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons, while the rest were taken directly to a nearby police station for identification. Police have arrested the truck driver.
The incident has come days after bodies of 39 migrants were found from inside a truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometres east of London, UK. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were arrested in connection with the incident, and three were later released on bail.
The migrants were initially believed to be Chinese nationals, but a number of Vietnamese families later came forward with reports of missing family members, expressing concern their relatives might be among the dead. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:26 IST

Nepal: Four workers trapped inside Bajhang hydropower tunnel found dead

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 4 (ANI): Four workers trapped inside the tunnel of an under-construction hydropower project in Nepal's Bajhang District since Sunday were found dead on Monday afternoon, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:16 IST

India, Vietnam agree to work together closely to tackle threats...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:01 IST

India, Australia commit for transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they affirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:37 IST

India, Australia, Japan, US reaffirm commitment towards open...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:51 IST

India's decision on RCEP reflects its assessment on current...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): India's decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement reflects its assessment on the current global situation as well as the fairness and balance of the agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:05 IST

PM Modi attends third RCEP summit in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting along with the delegates from other countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:52 IST

US accuses Beijing of 'intimidation' in South China Sea

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): The United States accused China of "intimidating" Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by adopting strong-arms tactics in the South China Sea so as to prevent these nations from accessing natural resources in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:35 IST

Imran Khan sends formal invitation to Sidhu for Kartarpur...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday sent a formal invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, which is slated to be held on November 9.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:32 IST

Need to work together to solve global challenges: PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined "global challenges facing the world today and highlighted the need for working together to find common solutions," informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:47 IST

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam gets bail in Chaudhry...

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz was on Monday granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:26 IST

Seven of 10 ASEAN leaders skip summit with US after top American...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (Sputnik/ANI): Seven out of the 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were noticeably absent at the ASEAN-US summit in Bangkok at which a Washington representative read out an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the United States for a s

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:43 IST

Roadside mine blast in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan kills eight

Baghlan [Afghanistan], Nov 4 (ANI): A roadside mine blast in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province on Monday killed at least eight people, including four children.

Read More
iocl