4.1 million Ukrainians fled country since Russian invasion: UN

Geneva [Switzerland], April 1 (ANI): The UN agency for refugees on Thursday said that around 4.1 million have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that nearly 2.4 million people have crossed into Poland, reported NHK World.

Romania follows as a destination, with about 620,000 evacuees, while Moldova has 390,000 and Hungary has 370,000. About 350,000 others have crossed into Russia by Tuesday.



The UN children's agency, UNICEF, says more than 2 million children have been forced to flee Ukraine and over 2.5 million children are estimated to have been displaced inside the country, reported NHK World.

Prosecutors in Ukraine said on Friday that 153 children have been killed and at least 245 others wounded due to the continued fighting.

Ukraine's education ministry says 776 educational institutions such as schools were damaged by bombing and shelling, with 83 of them completely destroyed, reported NHK World. (ANI)

