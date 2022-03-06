44 Indians left for Polish border, over 150 on way to Romanian border: Indian Embassy in Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 6 (ANI): A group of 44 Indians who began their journey from Pisochyn in Ukraine are on their way to the Polish border from Lviv while over 150 proceeded to the Romanian border amid an escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine in a tweet shared the information and asked everyone to be strong in these difficult times. "Bringing our Indians back home group of 44 Indians who began their journey from Pisochyn are on their way to the Polish border from Lviv. Another group of 150+ have made their way to the Romanian border. Our efforts are ongoing. Be Safe Be Strong," the Embassy wrote in the tweet.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday said that they will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students from the Ukrainian city of Sumy and requested them to keep some more hours of strength.



In a fresh advisory on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said, "The last two weeks have been extremely harrowing and challenging for all of us. Hardly anyone would have ever witnessed such pain and disruption in our lives. Nonetheless, I am proud of the maturity and fortitude displayed by our Indian Nationals, especially young Indian students, in continuing to stay brave during these difficult times."



It further said that over the past week, more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.

The Embassy said that despite shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

