47 people including 30 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack

Sahel [Burkina Faso], August 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Fourty-seven people, including 30 civilians, 14 military soldiers and 3 army auxiliaries members, were killed in an attack on Wednesday in the northern Sahel region of Burkina Faso, an official statement said on Wednesday.



The statement issued by the Ministry of Communication said a joint convoy of civilians, defense and security forces as well as of Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP) was ambushed in the locality close to Gorgadji, in the troubled Sahel region.



"In the response of the armed forces, 58 terrorists were killed and several others injured but have fled," said the statement.

"However, 30 civilians lost their lives and 19 others injured," it said.

The statement went on to report that the clash claimed the lives of 14 armed forces members and three VDP members.

"Land and rescue operation are ongoing," the statement said.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks killing more than 1,000 people and displacing over 1 million others. (ANI/Xinhua)

