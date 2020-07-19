5 police officers injured in clashes at party in Germany's Frankfurt

Frankfurt [Germany], June 19 (Sputnik/ANI): At least five police officers were injured in Frankfurt early on Sunday as violence erupted at an outdoor party, media reported.

According to local news portal Hessenschau, clashes began at about 3:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) in the city's centre where police were deployed to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions at an open-air party that included, at that time, about 500 people.

About 40 people were detained in the clash that lasted several hours. Party-goers reportedly threw bottles and other projectiles at police.

Clashes between German police and unruly youths have been on the rise, with a similar clash in Stuttgart last month leaving 19 police officers injured. (Sputnik/ANI)

