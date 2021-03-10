Reykjavik [Iceland], March 10 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 6 km west of Alftanes, Iceland at 03:14:40 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. (ANI/Xinhua)
5.1-magnitude quake hits 6 km west of Alftanes, Iceland: USGS
ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 10:51 IST
