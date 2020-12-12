5,136 new COVID-19 cases reported in Switzerland, Liechtenstein

Geneva [Switzerland], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Friday reported 5,136 new COVID-19 cases over the previous day, bringing their combined tally to 373,831, according to data published by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.



There have been 106 more deaths from the virus, and the death toll stands at 5,396 as of Friday afternoon, the office said.

The Federal Council of Switzerland outlined new rules that will go into effect on December 12 to curb the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections ahead of Christmas, according to local media. (ANI/Xinhua)

