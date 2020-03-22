Zagbreg [Croatia], Mar 22 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Croatia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 5:24 AM (UTC), was located at a shallow depth of 10 Kms, about four km from Kasina, as per the USGS.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Croatia
ANI | Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:36 IST
