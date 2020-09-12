5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], September 12 (ANI): A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the country's coronavirus response center.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,229 (22.4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center was quoted as saying in a statement.



Russia's capital Moscow recorded 670 cases, St. Petersburg registered 203 cases.

In the same time period, Russia recorded 119 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,484, and 5,428 recoveries, taking the total to 873,535.

As per the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, worldwide, the coronavirus cases have risen to 28,506,254 while the death toll stands 915,920. (ANI)

