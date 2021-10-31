6 killed in explosion near Aden's airport in southern Yemen

Aden [Yemen], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): A large explosion struck the main entrance leading to the international airport in Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Saturday evening, killing at least six people, a security official told Xinhua.

"A parked truck exploded near the main exterior entrance of Aden's airport, destroying several vehicles and causing a huge blast in the area," the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

"There are conflicting reports on the causes of the blast as some initial tips indicate that an electrical fault led to the explosion of a parked truck loaded with a large quantity of diesel near the airport," he said.

He noted that other unconfirmed reports suggest that a booby-trapped was detonated remotely and caused the airport's "terrorist" blast.



A local medical source at Jamhuriah public hospital in Aden confirmed to Xinhua that the blast resulted in killing at least six people and injuring more than 16 others at the scene.

Aden's local government has released no clarifications on the explosion that rocked the city's sole airport so far.

Local authorities are trying to maintain security and stability in the strategic Yemeni port city, which is considered as the country's temporary capital. However, sporadic bombing incidents and drive-by shooting attacks still occur in Aden. (ANI/Xinhua)





