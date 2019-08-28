6.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Island [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 11:55 (local times), was registered at a depth of 24.5 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage to the property due to the jolt. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI)

