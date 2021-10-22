7 people killed in Ryazan region plant fire: Russia's emergencies ministry

Moscow [Russia], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people were killed in the fire at a plant in Russia's Ryazan region, while the fate of nine more individuals remains uncertain, a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations told Sputnik on Friday.



Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three people were killed.

"According to preliminary information, 17 people were injured, seven of them were killed and one was hospitalized, the fate of nine people remains uncertain," the spokesman said. (ANI/Sputnik)

