74 new COVID deaths in Moscow, toll reaches 8233

Moscow [Russia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 74 deaths of patients infected with the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 8,233, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 74 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

The previous day, 77 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)