756 people die in 24 hours, toll reaches 10,779 in Italy

Rome [Italy], Mar 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 756 in the past 24 hours and reached 10,779, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said on Sunday.
"We confirm 756 fatalities," Borrelli said, adding that 1,434 people fully recovered from COVID-19 over the given period.
According to Borrelli, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 3,815 and reached 73,880. (Sputnik/ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:14 IST
