79 people infected with coronavirus in Italy

Rome [Italy], Feb 23 (ANI): The number of people infected with coronavirus in Italy has gone up to 79, Sputnik reported citing authorities.

Italy reported a rapid rise in coronavirus cases on Saturday after dozens tested positive in two northern regions. In the past two days, 62 coronavirus cases have been registered in Italy.

Italy reported the first death from coronavirus on Friday in Veneto region. A 78-year-old man died from respiratory complications. He is known to have had dinner this month with a friend who had returned from a trip to China.

The deadly coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2,200 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

