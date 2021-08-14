8 killed after Russian firefighter plane crashes in Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], August 14 (ANI): Five crew members from the Russian military and three Turkish specialists who were on board the Russian Be-200 aircraft died in the crash in Turkey, local media reported on Saturday.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the Russian Be-200 amphibious plane crashed while landing near Turkey's Adana province following a firefighting mission, Anadolu Agency reported citing the Russian statement.

"All five Russian and three Turkish servicemen on board the plane were killed in the crash," the statement said.



A special commission of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as the employees of the Russian Embassy in Turkey, are heading to the place for the investigation, the statement added.

The plane was sent to Turkey on July 8 to help Turkey fight the wildfires, Anadolu Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of the Turkish and Russian crew in the tragic plane crash.

"Their heroic sacrifices will not be forgotten!," Cavusoglu added. (ANI)

