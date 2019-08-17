Visuals of the Tokyo Star Hotel which caught fire in Odessa, Ukraine early on Saturday. (Picture Credits: Ukraine emergency service)
8 killed in Ukraine hotel fire

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:33 IST

Odessa [Ukraine], Aug 17 (ANI): Eight people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a hotel here early on Saturday.
Ukraine's emergency services received an SOS message at around 1:34 am (local time) about the blaze at the Tokyo Star Hotel.
Firefighters were pressed into service and doused the fire after three hours.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

