8 people injured in knife attack in Sweden

Stockholm [Sweden], March 4 (ANI): As many as eight people have been injured in a knife attack in southern Sweden on Wednesday (local time).



According to a report by Anadolu Agency, the attacker, identified as a 20-year-old male by the Jonkoping county police department, was shot and wounded by police in the Vetlanda locality, where the incident took place.

Though the authorities have not given further details about the incident, a probe into the matter has been launched under suspected terrorism.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the attack and its motive were "unclear". (ANI)

