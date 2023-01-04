85 per cent Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia, poll reveals

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 4 (ANI): Eighty-five per cent of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia according to a poll released by the latest poll results released by a Kyiv- based pollster, reported NHK World.

The poll was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted from December 4 - 27 and involving 2,005 residents in all regions of Ukraine except for areas occupied by Russia. Respondents reiterated that Ukraine should not give up any of its territories to Russia, even if it causes the war to last longer.

Only 8 per cent of respondents believe that Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to "achieve peace and preserve independence," reported Kyiv Independent.

KIIS indicated that the language spoken by respondents did not appear to impact the results, as 89 per cent of Ukrainian-speaking, 76 per cent of Russian-speaking, and 86 per cent of bilingual respondents opposed territorial concessions to Russia.

The institute has conducted the survey a total of four times since May 2022. Each time, more than 80 percent of respondents were against ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia, reported NHK World.



"After 10 months of grueling and brutal war, Ukrainians remain steadfast and reject the narrative of the 'need for territorial concessions to appease the aggressor,'" said Deputy Head of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi.

A poll taken from September 7 to 13 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology indicated that 87 per cent of respondents are in favor of no Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia, reported Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military had claimed up to around 400 Russian soldiers were killed and a further 300 wounded, and then said the exact number was "being clarified."

However, the Russian Defense Ministry said 89 servicemen were killed in the strike in eastern Ukraine that occurred on New Year's Day.

Among them was the regiment's deputy commander, Lt Col Bachurin, the ministry said in a statement.

The apparent Ukrainian strike took place just after midnight on Sunday at a vocational school housing Russian conscripts in Makiivka in the Donetsk region, according to both Ukrainian and pro-Russian accounts, reported CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that Russia is planning a prolonged campaign of attacks with Iranian-made drones to exhaust Ukraine. (ANI)

