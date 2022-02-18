About 170 flights cancelled in Netherlands over looming storm

Amsterdam [Netherlands], February 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Dutch flagship airline KLM said it had cancelled 167 flights scheduled for Friday over a looming storm.



"Due to stormy weather in Amsterdam on Thursday 17 February and Friday 18 February 2022, our flights to, from, or via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol may be disrupted," the company said in a statement, adding that 167 flights had been cancelled.

On Thursday, the meteorological service of the Netherlands issued a warning over the storm Eunice, which is expected to hit the country on Friday.

The speed of the wind currently reaches 139 kilometres per hour (86 miles per hour) in some parts of the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

