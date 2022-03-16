Activists raise issue of minority rights in Pakistan during protest outside UN

Geneva [Switzerland], March 16 (ANI): Political activists and human rights defenders participated in a protest in front of the United Nations office in Geneva on Wednesday to raise the issue of persecution of minorities in Pakistan.

The protest organized by the World Sindhi Congress during the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council was joined by Baloch, Pashtuns, and Kashmiri political activists.



They called Pakistan a 'terrorist state' where minorities are facing persecution and are on the verge of extinction.

Lakhu Luhana, Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress said, "We are protesting against the grave atrocities that the State of Pakistan is carrying out against the Sindhi people. They are taking our lands, hundreds and thousands of acres by military and its proxies. If there is a protest against land grabbing, they charge and arrest hundreds of people and put terrorism charges."



"Likewise, hundreds of Sindhi people have been missing for years. They are creating hell for the minorities, as lately there was a fake allegation against professor and scientist Notan Lal, who has been facing rigorous imprisonment. Another peaceful Sindhi Hindu was murdered and even a 9-year-old girl has been forcibly abducted. In the last 3 months alone, almost 15 girls have been abducted and literally, they want Sindhi people to die and to disappear", said Luhana, who was leading the protest at Broken Chair in front of the UN.

He added, "It is our request to the international community to save our people. They are killing us and we need the help of the international community."



Sital Sardhanand of Netherland-based Global Human Rights Defense said, "For 20 years, we have been monitoring the human rights situation, especially when we talk about minorities. Unfortunately, we have been following the situation in Pakistan and it's really sad to see that the silent genocide is continuing in Pakistan. Even international organizations ignored the fact of the disappearance of minorities, systematic exclusion of minorities. Political - in any layer you will see that minorities are ignored".

"The percentage of minorities like Sindhi, Baloch is dramatically going down. We discussed that by 2025 Pakistan will be totally minority free. And that is very concerning and the UN must take action - now or never", said Sardhanand.

Attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan have claimed hundreds of lives of Hindus, Pakistani Ahmadis, Shia, Sufis, and Christians.

Women belonging to minority communities have been targeted for forced conversions and marriages. (ANI)

