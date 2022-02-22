Additional flights from Ukraine being organised in view of tensions between Moscow, Kyiv: Indian Embassy

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 22 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Kyiv is organising additional flights out of Ukraine in view of the continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the embassy informed on Tuesday.

This advisory was issued by the Indian embassy amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border.

"In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised," the Indian embassy said in an advisory.

The advisory further listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure. A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between February 25 and March 6.

Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

Tensions rose dramatically after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the sending of Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine breakaway regions after recognizing their independence in his address to the nation on Monday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) conducted a meeting on the present tensions following a request from the United States and allies on Monday.

Condemning Russia's move to recognize regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations demanded Moscow to return to the table for negotiations as well as immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. (ANI)