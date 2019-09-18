AEC chairman KN Vyas (File photo)
AEC chairman KN Vyas (File photo)

AEC chairman launches cancer care connect in Vienna

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:55 IST

Vienna [Austria], Sept 18 (ANI): Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) chairman KN Vyas has launched the NCG Vishwam Cancer Care Connect here on the sidelines of 63rd general conference of IAEA.
With this National Cancer Grid (NCG) established and managed by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), which has 183 participating stakeholders from India, has been made open to the cancer hospitals and other relevant institutes from foreign countries.
An official release said on Wednesday that Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), gave the details of NCG and how it could be extended to the foreign hospitals and the benefits which they shall accrue.
The release said the objective of the NCG has been removing the disparity in Cancer Care, and NCG Vishwam is expected to play the same role globally. It said that 11 countries expressed interest immediately after the launch.
Hospitals from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh conveyed their appreciation through a video message of offering the NCG to foreign countries.
Speaking on the occasion, Vyas said that cancer care is an integral part of the responsibilities of the Department of Atomic Energy.
The radioisotopes for detection of cancer and treatment are exclusively produced by the department, which is also involved in the development of newer radiopharmaceuticals.
A cobalt teletherapy machine - Bhabhatron -- has also been developed by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for cancer treatment.
The TMC, which is an integral part of the DAE, has been a premier cancer care facility since 1941. It has struck an excellent balance with the trilogy of patient care, education, and research.
He said the Centre has championed cost-effective interventions, accessible all over India and the research conducted at the Centre has saved many lives across the globe.
Vyas said the TMC has seven hospitals and one research institute catering to the needs of more than half a million patients every year, including 100,000 new patients.
"I am very happy to announce that India is launching a global cancer care network -- NCG-Vishwam Cancer Care Connect. 'Vishwam' is a Sanskrit word, which means universal or global. Through this connect, we shall join hands with all interested partner countries in our fight against cancer," he said.
NCG-Vishwam envisages integration of the hospitals and relevant cancer care institutes from partner countries with the National Cancer Grid (NCG) of India.
"We have been receiving requests from a number of partner countries for sharing the platform and this has been the incentive for the launch of NCG-Vishwam 3C. We invite the Member States to be a partner in this noble cause," Vyas said. (ANI)

iocl