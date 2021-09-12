Afghan diaspora living in Germany hold protests against Taliban

Hamburg [Germany] September 12 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghans living in Germany held demonstrations in Hamburg against the Taliban and urged the international community to put pressure on the group to ensure women rights in Afghanistan and to protect the country's honour.

Holding national flags, Afghan nationals waves posters inscribed with their demands of ensuring women's rights in Afghanistan, the survival of the country, and the protection of national honour alongwith freedom, human rights and civil rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Rallies and protests have been taking place across the world in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, which fell to the Taliban on August 15.

Afghans are all set to organise a protest outside the UN office in Geneva on International Day of Peace on September 21 against "illegal takeover of Afghanistan" and "persecution of religious and ethnic minorities" by the Taliban regime, a rights activist said.

Afghan human rights activist in France Fazal ur Rehman Afridi said in a tweet on Wednesday, "On the occasion of International Day for peace, during the 48th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council, Afghans in Europe will organise an international protest in front of UN Headquarters in Geneva."



The Taliban formed the interim "Islamic Emirate" on Tuesday appointing hardliners in its new government.



The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included.



Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country. (ANI)

