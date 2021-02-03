After RiRi, Greta Thunberg, others extend support to farmers' protest

Stockholm [Sweden], February 3 (ANI): Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to the farmers protesting on the borders of New Delhi against the three farm laws saying that she stands in solidarity with the farmers.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The teen activist's post on the micro-blogging site came after Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

Apart from Thunberg, UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.

"Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote along with sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.

Author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena also showed her support on social media towards the agitating farmers as well.



She wrote on Twitter, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault."

"This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," she added.

Harris wrote further, "Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or anyplace else. It can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that FASCIST DICTATORS aren't going anywhere."

US House Representative Jim Costa also called the ongoing unrest as troubling and added that the situation is being closely monitored.

"The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected. #FarmersProtest," Costa wrote.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

