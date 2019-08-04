After UK, Germany, Australia 'strongly' discourage their citizens from travelling to Kashmir

Berlin [Germany], Aug 3 (ANI): After the United Kingdom, Germany also on Saturday issued a travel advisory "strongly" discouraging its citizens from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir citing the recent security alert in the state and asked those staying in Kashmir Valley and along the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage route to leave the state immediately.

"The security situation in India remains tense against the backdrop of numerous serious terrorist attacks in recent years. In the state of Jammu and Kashmir bomb attacks have been carried out in recent decades and also recently, which claimed many lives. Individual actions directed against foreigners, including abductions, can not be ruled out in the entire region. Partly curfews were imposed," the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Be especially attentive to busy places (visiting markets and public places, crowds of people, government buildings and national landmarks) and special events," it added.

The travel alert comes a day after the Indian government asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to immediately curtail their stay after a series of intelligence inputs were received by security agencies over multiple terror attacks on August 2.

The Indian Army had said that Pakistan terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces even recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

Citing security concerns, the German Ministry stressed that in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist acts of violence and unpredictable conflicts between demonstrators and the police or the army also take place.

"Keep yourself informed about the security and infrastructure situation. Travel, if necessary, only by air to Srinagar. Do not travel alone or with an unidentified guide through these areas, stop by car and do not camp in secluded spots. Let us advise you on the selection of trekking routes on-site by trustworthy and knowledgeable local guides. Avoid larger crowds. Always follow the instructions of local authorities and security forces," the statement read.

Canada has also urged its people travelling to Jammu and Kashmir to "exercise a high degree of caution" in the wake of the recent terror threats.

Australia also asked its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution in India because of the high threat of terrorist activity."

"Pay close attention to your personal security at all times and monitor the media for information about possible new safety or security risks. See Safety and security," the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.

"Do not travel to other parts of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, due to the danger of armed clashes, terrorist activities and violent demonstrations, particularly in rural areas and areas close to the border with Pakistan. In the past, attacks have targeted tourist buses. There have also been isolated incidences of the kidnapping of foreigners in Kashmir," it added.

Earlier, the United Kingdom had also updated the travel advisory for its citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, the Jammu and Kashmir state government in a security advisory had urged people travelling to Amarnath to curtail their stay immediately and leave the Kashmir Valley as soon as possible. (ANI)

