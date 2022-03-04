Airbnb suspends operations in Belarus, Russia

Washington DC [US], March 4 (ANI): As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered the ninth day, Airbnb suspended all its operations in Belarus and Russia amid the bombing at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The US-based Airbnb has decided to suspend all operations in Belarus and Russia, The Kyiv Independent reported quoting the company's CEO, Brian Chesky.

Chesky tweeted on March 3, "Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus."



Moreover, US President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed new sanctions on eight members of the Russian elite and their families, including Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary.

The US also imposed visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.

The US and Europe have launched a series of sanctions against Russia in response to the large scale military conflict in Ukraine.

These sanctions will prevent Moscow from accessing its hundreds of billions of dollars of reserves worldwide and cut short its state revenues from oil and natural gas. (ANI)

